Cross dressing, punk rock and 17th century debauchery will be in full swing when Wollombi Burlesque Troupe bring their latest show BuR-Roque to Maitland.
The renaissance-punk-rock-romp is a review that follows the story of the 2nd Earl of Rochester during the Restoration era through burlesque, poetry, skits, comedy, singing and dancing.
It will be on at Sun Street Studios, Maitland on Saturday, September 3 at 6.30pm, and is adults only (18+).
Curator Sophie Cook, who will take to the stage as the Earl, wrote the show during the July flood and was inspired by the play The Libertine by Stephen Jeffreys.
"When Charles II took to the throne, puritanism went out the window and Londoners went back to their old haunts - coffee houses, cockpits, brothels and theatres - getting up to fabulous no good," Ms Cook said.
"There was basically a big lot of partying going on in London in the 17th century."
Accompanying Ms Cook as the 2nd Earl of Rochester will be live band Tanya and the Blockheads playing music by Blondie, Divinyls, Sex Pistols, The Radiators, Violent Femmes, Jet, Queen and more.
"I'm really passionate about the story, and I've decided to make it into a burlesque show but it does have a lot of other things as well," Ms Cook said.
Ms Cook said she is looking forward to playing a male character in the show.
"There's quite a bit of cross dressing going on, which is always nice in this day and age," she said.
"I've played a few male roles in the past, and half-man, half-woman characters so I like to play men sometimes.
"It's kind of fun, you can flirt with all the ladies and not get in trouble."
Ms Cook has drawn on poetry and quotes from the Earl, William Wordsworth, The Libertine, Lord Byron and Marquis de Sade in the script, and there will be plenty of old-fashioned soliloquy and poetry.
"It's going to be really fun, I'm really happy with the script," she said.
"I think it's going to be the best show I've put together so far."
Ms Cook has previously brought her shows Revivalism and the Kooky Spooky Cabaret to Maitland.
Get tickets for the Sun Street Studio show at events.humanitix.com/bur-roquemaitland.
BuR-Roque is a touring show and will be on in Wollombi on Saturday, November 5 at Wollombi Community Hall.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
