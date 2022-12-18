The Maitland Mercury
Home/Sport/Cricket

MAITLAND CRICKET: Raymond Terrace, City, Wests and Warriors finish 2022 with wins

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated December 18 2022 - 1:19pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raymond Terrace skipper Dan Upward (pictured earlier this season) scored 39 against Thornton his sides first win of the season. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Raymond Terrace have claimed their first win of the season recording a five-wicket win against Thornton with just three balls to spare.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.