Club Maitland City is getting ahead of the times and planning for a more environmentally friendly future.
In December of 2022, five electric vehicles (EV) chargers were commissioned across three of their sites.
Two of the chargers are located at Club Maitland City, an additional two chargers were installed at Old Maitland Inn and one charger at Maitland City Motel.
It didn't take long for a member of the public to utilise the new facilities, Mal Rose charging his Polestar the day after the EV chargers were commissioned.
The installation of the five EV chargers were partially funded by Destination NSW and Club Maitland City CEO Ian Martin said it was an opportunity they couldn't pass up.
"The EV charging stations go hand in hand with the club's recently commissioned 226kW solar system," he said.
All five of the EV chargers are available to use 24/7 and are free of charge to the community.
Mr Martin said the aim of the installation was to move along with the times and to ensure the sites were prepared for travelers.
"For us, it's more of a community service. If someone with an electric vehicle is short of charge we now have a service to offer them," he said.
Although there is currently minimal EV charging stations in the Maitland area and electric vehicles are a niche market at the moment, the move towards electric vehicles is coming.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.