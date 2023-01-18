The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Groovin the Moo commits to six venues and dates for 2023

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated January 18 2023 - 11:15am, first published 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Middle Kids performing at Groovin The Moo in Maitland in 2022. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

The wildly successful regional music festival series Groovin the Moo has locked in its 2023 calendar, although no artists have been announced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.