The wildly successful regional music festival series Groovin the Moo has locked in its 2023 calendar, although no artists have been announced.
Maitland in the Hunter Valley, where the festival began is scheduled for Saturday, April 23.
The other dates and venues are:
Wayville, South Australia, on Friday, April 21.
Canberra, ACT, on Sunday, April 23.
Bendigo, Victoria, on Saturday, Aril 29.
Sunshine Coast, Queensland, on Sunday, April 30, at Kawana Sports Western Precinct.
Bunbury, Western Australia, on Saturday, May 6.
"We are so happy to be able to do a full tour across the country in 2023," GTM founder Steve Halpin said. "We have missed you terribly and can't wait to bring back the good times around the country. Whilst we are very sad not to be returning to Townsville, we look forward to bringing GTM to the Sunshine Coast."
The only venue change is Queensland; exchanging the Sunshine Coast over Townsville. In a press release organisers said "the logistical challenges and increased financial pressures are too great and unfortunately we are not able to return to the top end in 2023".
Artist announcements are expected to be coming soon.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
