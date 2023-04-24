The Maitland Mercury
Braedyn Crowley scores double in Maitland Magpies draw with Edgeworth Eagles

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
April 24 2023 - 1:00pm
Maitland co-skipper Braedyn Crowley contests the ball against Newcastle Olympic in 2022. Crowley scored two goals against Edgeworth on Sunday, April 23 to earn his side a draw. Picture: Peter Lorimer
Braedyn Crowley scored two goals in three minutes to rescue the Maitland Magpies a draw in their Northern NSW NPLM clash against the Edgeworth Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

