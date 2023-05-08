The Hunter is in for its coldest day of the year so far and dangerous surf warnings are still in effect.
Senior meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, Dean Narramore, said frost would blanket the region on Tuesday morning but there was no chance of snow in the Barrington Tops.
Overnight, Scone will see lows of two degrees. Maitland and Singleton will drop to 6 degrees and Newcastle to 10 degrees. Inland areas like Barrington Tops could reach negative temperatures.
Coastal areas will see sun during the day but winds will be high. Newcastle could top 21 degrees, with winds making the coast feel cooler.
Mr Narramore said residents should be cautious of erosion as waves of up to five metres could crash onto bars.
NSW Maritime urge boats not to head offshore to try to cross coastal bars until conditions improve. Newcastle will be affected by strong southerly winds and swells.
Weather is likely to improve later in the week.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
