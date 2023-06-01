The Maitland Mercury
Paterson tickled pink with tough win against Waratah Mayfield

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 1 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 5:00pm
Paterson players celebrate a try during their 18-8 against Waratah Mayfield at Paterson Sportsground on Saturday, May 28. Picture by Daniel Johnson
Paterson are second and Clarence Town are fourth behind the unbeaten Karuah Roos after both teams recorded comfortable wins in round five of the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League Northern Conference on the weekend.

