Paterson tickled pink with tough win against Waratah Mayfield

Paterson are second and Clarence Town are fourth behind the unbeaten Karuah Roos after both teams recorded comfortable wins in round five of the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League Northern Conference on the weekend.
Wearing special pink jerseys to celebrate Women in League round, Paterson defeated Waratah Mayfield 18-8 at Paterson Sportsground on Saturday, with Matthew Roberts, Justin King, Clay Humbles and Jay Smith scoring tries and Smith kicking two goals.
Jordan Campbell scored a hat-trick in Clarence Town's 32-22 win against Tea Gardens. Jonty Moore, Harrison Reid and Tom Moore also scored tries and Reid kicked four conversions.
Kearsley ended Fingal Bay's unbeaten run and Maitland United smashed Kurri Kurri in round five of the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League C-grade Men's North competition.
In the other game, Dungog were too strong for Aberglasslyn running out 50-6 winners.
Kearsley ran in five tries to four in their 24-18 win against Fingal Bay with four-pointers to James Taylor, Daniel White, Keenan Allan, Thomas Hutton and Reece Ryan
Maitland United scored 11 tries to four in their 54-22 demolition of Kurri Kurri to secure their first win of the season.
Dungog had eight try scorers including a double to William Rooke in their nine tries to one win against Aberglasslyn. Steven Curnow kicked seven of nine shots on goal.
Hayden Yates converted his own try to score the Ants six points.
Fingal Bay are on top of the ladder with six points, followed by Dungong (six), Kearsley (six), Maitland United (five), Kurri Kurri (three) and Aberglassly (one).
Morpeth remain unbeaten in the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League Southern Conference with a 26-12 win against Waratah Mayfield.
The Bulls had four individual try scorers with Jackob Ryan, Dean Ayscough, Dylan Hardy and Caden Taylor crossing and Lewis Bell had a great day with the boot converting all four tries and kicking a penalty goal.
Hinton smashed East Maitland 74-16 in a one-sided affair at Stuart Park.
Kane Lickiss scored a hat-trick and Joe Robinson, Sam Robinson and Randal Buck crossed for double, with singles to Stephen Ninness-Duncan, Tallon Gear, Robert Lavis and Cody Flett in a 13 tries to three effort. Mitchell Kelly kicked eight conversions and Lachlan Hickey 2.
The Griffins tries were scored by Travis Owen-Sams, Thomas Wright and Andrew Charters, while Clinton Connors kicked two goals.
Morpeth lead the ladder on 10 points, followed by Stockton on eight, Hinton third on six and East Maitland fifth on four.
Abermain Hawks lowered their colours to Morriset losing 18-8 in their top of the B-grade table clash at Gibson Field on Saturday.
Nathan Robertson and Daniel Rees scored the Hawks' tries.
In Ladies League B-grade, Brooke Yates ran in three tries in Morpeth's 22-8 win against Clarence Town at Morpeth Oval on Saturday. Kate Hughes scored the Bulls' other try and Jakira Vallance kicked three conversions.
Ebony Graam and Jo-Anne O'Connell crossed for the Cobras' tries.
Isabella Garvie scored a hat-trick and Olivia Rostron converted all four tries as Cessnock beat Cardiff 24-2 at Cardiff Oval on Saturday. Sarah Pringle scored Cessnock's other trial.
Friday night's game between Swansea and Dungog was postponed.
The round five results leaves Morpeth on top of the table on eight points from four wins and a loss, Cessnock fourth on six points and Clarence Town sixth on five points. Dungong are eighth.
In C-grade, West Maitland and Raymond Terrace couldn't be separated at Coronation Oval finishing in a 12-12 draw on Saturday. Emma Bennett and Lilly-Bree Humbles scored tries for Wests.
Aberglasslyn lost 18-10 to West Wallsend with Sally Tennyson and Teegan Barr scoring tries for the Ants at McKeachie's Oval on Saturday.
Wallsend Maryland defeated Thornton Beresfield 8-4 in the top of the table clash at Somerset Park on Saturday. Emma Martin scored a try for the Bears.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
