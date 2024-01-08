Maitland U-13s off to winning start as Central North falls short in Bradman Cup

Maitland under-13s have made a winning start to the Under-13 Ballina Carnival with a 10-wicket win against Far North Coast.
However, a combination of wet weather and a terrific bowling spell by Riverina bowler Sam Williamson left Central North short chasing a sizeable total on day one of Bradman Cup action at Wollongong.
At Ballina, Maitland won the toss and in favourable conditions dismissed the Sixers for 55 runs in 20.3 overs.
All the bowlers were on target, with braces to Dougal Evans 2/4, Cody Mills 2/8 and James McCosker 2/12 all off three overs each.
Maitland's openers completed the chase in just over 10 overs with Braxton Smith scoring 38 off 39 delivers and George Williamson 12 off 24 balls.
Smith earned the player of the match award from the umpires for his clinical performance.
Maitland play Inner West Harbour on Tuesday, before facing MSW on Wednesday.
There were no results on day one of the Under-12 Lismore Carnival.
In the Bradman Cup, Central North fell short in a rain-affected game against Riverina at Wollongong on Monday.
Chasing Riverina's 10/183, Central North made 10/158 with Riverina bowler Sam Williamson creating all sorts of trouble taking 5-23 from his eight overs.
In tricky conditions for batting, Williamson removed Maitland opening pair Harry Dunn and Rhys Tyrell cheaply to leave Central North reeling at 2/11.
Skipper Keanu Botha made 17 and Tamworth trio Sam Davis 50, Archie McMaster 25 and Harry Hamilton 21 staged a comeback before Williamson again struck the tail.
Maitland's Thomas Holmes (2-25 off seven over) and Thomas Long (2-39 off eight) were the best of the ball for Central North.
Central North meet Southern Districts in a one-day match on Tuesday, before Greater Illawarra on Wednesday and Western on Thursday.
