Maitland representatives juniors star in magic summer of cricket

A huge summer school holidays of cricket has seen Maitland teams and individual players starring on the big stage.
The Maitland Mercury wraps up the highlights of the December and January representative schedule as our young cricketers prepare for the resumption of the local comp on February 3 and the Central North rep program on February 4.
Central North coach and Maitland cricket legend Aaron Mahony had been expecting big things from the Central North team which took part in the 2023-24 Bradman Cup and they delivered.
Fourth place could quite easily have been higher with some narrow losses including a final over loss to ultimate champions North Coastl.
The side which included Maitland players Harry Dunn, Rhys Tyrell, Keanu Botha, Ryder Howard, Thomas Long, Stirling Strachan, Sam Holz and Jacob Callan pulled off some big wins including the scalp of third-placed Greater Illawarra.
"Harry Dunn made the team of the tournament and Thomas Long from Thornton was tied for most wickets for the tournament," Mahony said.
"Stirling Strachan took 4/28 against Greater Illawarra and Keanu Botha scored runs every day and took 3/3 against Southern Districts.
"Sam Holz, Jacob Callan, Ryder Howard and Rhys Tyrell all contributed really well also."
The Maitland Under-14s went through the pool stages of the U-14 Graham Malcolm Shield undefeated before coming up against very strong Newcastle and Lake Macquarie teams in the finals and dropping both games in hard-fought matches.
In their first T20 game, Maitland 6-104 defeated North Shore 6-91. In game two, Maitland scored 5/123 to defeat Penrith 9/116 and in game three Maitland 9/90 defeated MNC 10/89.
In the finals, Newcastle 5/166 defeated Maitland 9/165 and Lake Macquarie 8/156 defeated Maitland 10/64. Ethan Edgell made 119 runs at 39.67 with a top score of 55. Charlie Lovegrove took nine wickets.
The Maitland Under-13s defeated Brisbane team the Bears in a thrilling match to take out the Division Two final and finish 5th overall at the Ballina U13 LJ Hooker Cricket Carnival 2024.
Vice-captain Braxton Smith made 54 in the final and captain Cailan Hartwell 28. Smith scored 126 at an average of 31.5 over the carnival and Hartwell scored 112 at 37.22
Cameron Baker was awarded wicket keeper of the tournament. He took nine catches and made one stumping and was third and finished with 78 runs.
Cody Mills had the best bowling figures finishing with 10 wickets, Hartwell and Dougal Evans both took six.
Maitland Under-12s warmed into the Lismore Under-12 Cricket Carnival to win their last three games.
There were some terrific performances across the carnival.
Kade Bailey topped the batting with 123 runs at an average of 41, including a top score of 50 not out.
Lachlan Shafer made 96 runs at an average of 19.6 and a top score of 46.
Nash Wright was the leading bowler with five wickets, Xavier Bower, Lachlan Berry, Tanner McQueen and Jack Allen all took four.
Eight Maitland players were part of the Hunter Valley team who were crowned CNSW Youth Championship Northern U-13 champions in late December, 2023
Rain intervened washing out the final two days of play in Armidale, but Hunter Valley had been a dominant team throughout the competition remaining undefeated and nine points clear of second place after securing bonus points in all games.
City United youngster Cailan Hartwell was named player of the tournament.
He was joined by Eastern Suburbs pair Cody Mills and Braxton Smith, Tenambit Morpeth trio Udan, Lachie Berry and Nixon Perrin, Cameron Baker from Northern Suburbs and Dougal Evan from Gresford Vacy Colts.
The team will play the southern winners in Sydney on a day to be announced
Central North finished third at the McDonald's Under-16 Female Country Championships with an impressive three wins and one loss from their four games.
The Central North team, which featured Maitland's Monique Krake, Reagan Merrick and Elsa Milling, lost their final round game to Greater Illawarra, who secured second place with the win.
Maitland's youngest representative cricketers got a taste of tournament cricket at the annual U11 Ron Arendts Shield at Newcastle from January 2-5.
After early losses to Manly and Illawarra, the Maitland boys found their feet in round three with a thrilling 9/59 to 10/57 win against North Coast.
Maitland backed up with a four-wicket win against Newcastle Blasters U-13 girls in the semi-final.
In the grand final, Newcastle Blasters (boys) defeated Maitland 9-116 to 59. Charlie Williams top scored for Maitland with 13. Olive Blackham with 3-10 and Alby Nancarrow with 2-16 were Maitland's chief wicket takers.
The Hunter Valley Girls U-13s also competed at the tournament with Maitland girls Tahlia Meredith, Evie Smith, Poppy West, Liyanah Black, Lily Martin, Heidi Scholz, Annika Hartwell, Bridie Booth, Lillie Watkins, Stephanie Wilson part of the team.
The team lost all five matches but their best performance was against North Coast when they scored 9/106 from their 40 overs with Scone's Cadence Easton making 35 and Maitland's Lillie Watkins 13 not out.
