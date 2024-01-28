Wests and City reassert top three credentials in battle for finals spots

Western Suburbs and City are firmly on top after day one of their round 15 games against fellow contenders for finals spots Tenambit Morpeth and Northern Suburbs.
Wests are well placed to push for an outright victory against the Bulls, taking a first innings lead of 97 runs, with three wickets in hand, into day two after dismissing the Bulls for 116 in 33 overs at Coronation Oval.
City dismissed Norths for 168 and were 0/87 at the close of play with Todd Francis on 52 not out and Karl Bowd 30.
At King Edward Park, Eastern Suburbs are in the box seat to secure an outright victory against Raymond Terrace with the Lions one wicket down in their second knock and still needing 90 runs to make the Griffins bat again.
In the final encounter, runaway leaders Kurri Weston Mulbring are being tested by Thornton who bounced back after being dismissed for 140 to take three quick wickets to leave the Warriors at 3/10.
At Coronation Oval, the Bulls were cruising at 1/88 in the 16th over with Tobias Van Den Heever on 58 smashing the ball to all corners and skipper Adam Sidoti on 29.
But in a spectacular crash sparked by the introduction of spinner Jeewan De Silva in the 14th, the Bulls were all out for 116 in just 33 overs.
De Silva, who must rate as one of the recruits of the season in first grade, picked up Van Den Heever (lbw) and Sidoti in the space of four balls in his second over and finished with 4-21.
Wests skipper Mitchell Fisher bowled through and claimed yet another five-wicket haul ending with 6-58 off his 17 overs.
Fisher's third five-wicket haul in first grade this season takes his tally to 30, equal second with De Silva on the competition bowling table behind Kurri Weston Mulbing's Jacob Simmons with 37.
Wests quickly set about erasing the deficit and finished on 7/213 after 47 overs and a lead of 97.
Shannon Threlfo continued his excellent form since returning from his summer in England and made a quick fire 82 off 92 balls with six fours and four sixes.
Riley Harrison made a better than a run-a-ball 33, which included seven fours, and De Silva showed his all-round value with a well-crafted 42.
Sam Collison and Blake Fisher will resume on five and four respectively.
Cameron Wynn picked up 3-32 to be the Bulls best with the ball and Lochie Heit took 2-61.
After mixed results in the Twenty20 games, City United led by Todd Francis with 5-35 and 52 not out returned to some of their better pre-Christmas form to be firmly on top on day one against Norths.
In his best bowling performance since his 7-48 against Raymond Terrace in round five, Francis picked off the middle order to dismiss Norths for 168 after Tim Burton took care of the top order with 3-46.
David Hancock top scored with 46 and Caleb Daskalovski 35. A number of Norths batters got starts including Sean Gibson 28, Harry Dunn 21, Josh Callinan 22 and Luke Farthing 15, but four ducks did not help Norths' cause.
City were 0/87 with Francis on 52 and Bowd 30.
Three late Warriors wickets put Thornton back into the contest against competition leaders Kurri Weston Mulbring after the Thunder were dismissed for a cautious 140 off 71.3 overs.
Steve Abel took 5-37 off 21.3 overs and Jacob Simmons 2-25 off 16.
William Scanes top scored for Thornton with 32 of 94 ball, Jake Moore made 22, Daniel Willis 22 off 88 balls and Dean Bradford 21 not out.
The Thunder's Elliott Thompson 2-2 and Cody Flett 1-8 as KWM closed the day on 3-10.
Easter Suburbs need nine more wickets to secure an outright victory against Raymond Terrace after dismissing the Lions 69 in their first innings and declaring on 9/179 in reply.
The Lions were 1/22 in their second inning, still 90 runs behind.
Easts pace bowler Jett Lee took 6-4 off 8.2 overs to tear through the Raymond Terrace batting line up.
Griffins skipper Riley Horrocks took 3-17 and Doug Loth picked up the other wicket.
Harrison Johnstone top scored with 51 and Lee backed up with the bat making 37 not out for Easts.
