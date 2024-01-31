The Maitland Mercurysport
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Maitland names strong team for John Bull Shield grand final against Cessnock

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 31 2024 - 5:53pm, first published 5:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young gun Fletcher Cousins is part of a strong bowling line-up for Maitland in the John Bull Shield grand final against Cessnock. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Young gun Fletcher Cousins is part of a strong bowling line-up for Maitland in the John Bull Shield grand final against Cessnock. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Maitland has named a strong and in-form team for Sunday's John Bull Shield grand final against Cessnock at Lorn Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from AFL
More from Cricket

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.