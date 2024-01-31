Maitland names strong team for John Bull Shield grand final against Cessnock

Maitland has named a strong and in-form team for Sunday's John Bull Shield grand final against Cessnock at Lorn Park.
The competition's leading run scorer Josh Trappel comes into the squad, although all-rounder Steve Abel is unavailable.
Abel starred taking five wickets and making 58 in Maitland's big win against Newcastle Suburban Districts Rebels on January 14, which booked their place in the decider.
Maitland captain Jordan Callinan said there had been a real resurgence in interest in representative cricket and the competition's leading players had made themselves available for both the John Bull Shield 50 over competition and the Twenty20 Summer Bash competition against Newcastle teams.
Callinan said Tenambit Morpeth Bulls overseas pair Tobian Van Den Heever and Billy Amas had been excellent additions to the squad and their enthusiasm had been infectious.
He said he expected a tough contest against Cessnock who had been the other standout team in the competition.
"I hope we get a lot of people on Sunday, Lorn Park's a great place to watch cricket and there are going to be some excellent players in action," he said.
Maitland: Karl Bowd, Billy Amas, Josh Trappel, Tobias Van Den Heever, Shannon Threlfo, Ricky Dent, Lochie Heit, Mitchell Fisher, Jordan Callinan (captain), Tim Burton, Fletcher Cousins and Harry King.
Play starts at 10am at Lorn Park on Sunday.
