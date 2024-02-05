Maitland books place in U-17 Col Dent Shield with T20 wins

Maitland has booked a place in the U-17 Col Dent Shield with one round to go after back-to-back Twenty 20 wins at Scone on Sunday.
Maitland cruised to seven-wicket wins against Tamworth Gold and Tamworth Blue and now faces Coalfields in the final round, another T20 game, at Robins Oval before the one-day grand final on February 25.
Coalfields must beat the undefeated Maitland and rely on second-placed Tamworth Gold losing to Tamworth Blue to make the grand final.
In the first T20 on Sunday, Maitland made 3/83 off 16.1 overs after dismissing Tamworth Gold for 82.
Thomas Long top scored with 31 not out and took 2-16 off his four overs.
In game two, Maitland dismissed Tamworth Blue for 93 and made 3/93 off 16.3 overs in reply.
Will Scanes top scored with a run-a-ball 38 not out, Keanu Botha made 24 not out and Stirling Strachan 19 off 20 balls.
Bailey Holstein and Long both took 3-12 and Sam Holz claimed 3-16 with the ball for Maitland.
In the U-15 John Kilborn Shield Tier 1, Maitland Maroon plays Tamworth Gold at Louth Park in the final round on February, before likely facing Tamworth Blue in the grand final on February 25.
Maroon lost a thriller by 10 runs against Blue in stifling conditions in Tamworth on Sunday, being dismissed for 126 after bowling Blue out for 136.
Henry Williamson top scored with 34 and Chayce Smith with 11 was the only other batter to reach double figures, while Charlie Jones took 4-32 and Rhys Mills 3-27.
Maitland Gold, who have the bye in the final round, had an 88-run win against Tamworth Gold in their final match of the competition.
Blake Coyle top scored with 43 and Charlie Lovegrove made 31 for Gold, while Brodie Ellenor took 3-3 and Nicholas Hair 3-10.
In the U-13 George Denton Shield, Maitland Maroon and Gold are unlikely to feature in the grand final which is expected to be between top side Tamworth Blue and Coalfield.
In Sunday's one-day games in Tamworth, Maitland Gold 9/139 defeated Tamworth Gold 10/93 and Maitland Marooon 10/115 lost to Tamworth Blue 10/153.
For Gold, Lachlan Berry made 21, Ethan Cowled 20, Finnian Brownlee 20, Xavier Bower 18 and Lachlan Shafer 17, while Tanner McQueen took 2-9 and Jack Allen 2-11.
For Maroon, Braxton Smith top scored with 41, while skipper Cailan Hartwell took 5-28 and Dougal Evans 2-19.
