Raymond Terrace on top of Norths and Thornton and Easts evenly poised

Raymond Terrace are on top of Norths and the game between Thornton and Easts is evenly poised after day one of round 15 which resumes on Sunday.
Day one was washed out in the other matches between Western Suburbs and City United at Coronation Oval and Tenambit Morpeth Bull and Kurri Weston Mulbring at Morpeth Oval.
They will resume on Sunday, if conditions permit, with both sides batting for a maxmium of 50 overs under two-day conditions.
Raymond Terrace will resume at 2/62 needing 72 runs to claim first innings points against Norths, with Daniel Harden and Joseph Harden unbeaten on 17 and 10 respectively at Lorn Park on Saturday
Norths uncharacteristically dropped Jaxon Brooks twice before he was out for 29 caught by Norths' best fielder Caleb Daskalovski off the bowling of Fletcher Cousins (1-11).
Josh Callinan 1-18 picked up the other wicket.
Raymond Terrace finally won a toss and they made the most of it, sending Norths into bat in difficult conditions and dismissing them for 133.
Jayden Newson made the most of the swinging ball dismissing three of Norths' top four to finish with 3-20 and with Daniel Upward capturing opener Sean Gibson, Norths were in all sorts of trouble for 4-46.
The wickets continued to fall at regular intervals as the Terrace produced it's best and most disciplined bowling effort of the season.
"The pitch definitely had an influence in the first hour, but after that batting conditions improved," Raymond Terrace skipper Upward said.
"I thought it was our most disciplined bowling effort in bowling as planned to the one side of the wicket and we got the results."
Upward finished with 2-37 off 19.4 overs, Mackenzie Morison 2-18, Josh Wells 2-40 and Jaxon Brooks 1-5.
"It was certainly nice to win a toss when conditions to bat weren't the best. But I thought we made the most of the conditions with our bowling," Upward said.
Norths tail wagged with a valuable 28 runs at the end, with Ethan Bartlett making 14, after being 8/105. Josh Callinan top scored with 23 and Matt Sugden made 22.
At A & D Lawrence Reserve, Eastern Suburbs dug deep to be all out for 185 in difficult batting conditions and had Thornton at 2/18.
The Griffins had done very well to reach 3/131, but suddenly found themselves in trouble at 7/134.
The tail wagged and added what could be an invaluable 41.
Stand-in captain Tom Porter top scored with 37, Lachie Wishart made 32 and Tom Lovegrove 31, while Doug Loth 17 and Jett Lee 14 made valuable contributions at the end.
Thornton shared the wickets around with Elliott Thompson taking 2-39, Dan Willis 2-19 and Dean Bradford 2-22.
Willis and skipper Matt Gabriel both resume on seven not out.
Doug Loth and James Killen picked up the wickets for Easts.
