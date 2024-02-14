The Maitland Mercurysport
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Maitland Flood fall short of Summer Bash finals

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
February 15 2024 - 9:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Flood narrowly missed out on making the Summer Bash finals.
Maitland Flood narrowly missed out on making the Summer Bash finals.

Maitland Flood came up short of taking Stockton Seagulls' quarter-final spot on quotient despite a commanding win over them in the final round of Summer Bash T20.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from Cricket

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.