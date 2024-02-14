Maitland Flood fall short of Summer Bash finals

Maitland Flood came up short of taking Stockton Seagulls' quarter-final spot on quotient despite a commanding win over them in the final round of Summer Bash T20.
Flood scored 4-156 at No.1 Sportsground on Tuesday night thanks mainly to Ben Herring's 81 not out off 57 balls. The Seagulls were all out for 112 in reply, with Cameron Bates finishing off with 3-17.
The result put the pair even on nine points in their pool but the Seagulls remained ahead, 1.3 to 1.194, on quotient to stay third in the group and seal a quarter-final place.
The Magpies (9 points), who were to play the winless Rebels on Wednesday night at No.1, were already in the quarters as third in their pool.
Winless Hunter play unbeaten leaders the Black Roses (12) in the final round game next Wednesday.
Others to make the quarters are Rosellas, Pumas, Sabres (12), Lions and Sea Dragons (10).
** Maitland junior Will Fort had a day out in Sydney first grade on the weekend, carrying his bat with a knock of 174 not out.
Fort, the son of former gun batsman Tony Fort, faced 297 balls, hitting 15 fours and seven sixes, as Sydney racked up 4-324 against Sutherland.
Among the bowlers he conquered was Austin Waugh, the son of Test great Steve Waugh, who is also best mates with Tony.
