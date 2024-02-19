Billy Ellis and Braxton Smith score tons in big U-15 and U-13 rep cricket wins

The final round of Maitland junior representative cricket saw two players score tons in huge wins to ensure Maitland Maroon made the Under-15 and Under-13 finals next Sunday.
Billy Ellis made 107 off just 67 balls in the U-15s and Braxton Smith finished on 109 not out in U-13s.
The weekend's results ensure that Maitland will be represented in the U-13 George Denton Shield, U-15 John Kilborn Shield and U-17 Col Dent Shield grand finals on Sunday, February 25.
Maitland U-17s hosts Tamworth Gold at Robins Oval, Maitland Maroon U-15s play Tamworth Blue at Bicentennial Park in Tamworth and Maitland Maroon U-13s play Tamworth Blue at Riverside No.3 in Tamworth.
Maitland kept their unbeaten run intact with a 61-run Twenty20 win against Coalfields in the final round of the U-17 Col Dent Shield at Robins Oval on Sunday.
They will now meet Tamworth Gold in the grand final on Sunday, February 25.
Maitland batted first and made 9/164 with skipper Will Parkinson top scoring with 47 off 35 balls, Will Scanes 35 off 27 and Thomas Long 28 off 15.
Alec and Mac Crowe were the best of the Coalfields bowlers taking thee wickets each.
Coalfields were restricted to 9/103, with Ryder Howard top scoring with 34 off 32 balls and Riley McKewen 25 off 21.
Henry Field took 2-12 and Will Scanes 2-27 as Maitland shared the wickets around.
Billy Ellis made 107 off 67 balls to be the star with the bat as Maitland Maroon smashed Tamworth Gold by 184 runs to book their place in the U-15 John Kilborn Shield next Sunday.
There was some great support to Ellis with Ben Nicholls making 57 not out off 37 balls and Chayce Smith 53 in Maitland's mammoth total of 5/293 at Louth Park on Sunday..
In reply, Tamworth Gold were 7/109, with Rhys Mills taking 3-4 off eight overs to lead the bowling attack.
Coalfields ended Tamworth Blue's unbeaten run, with a four-wicket win in Tamworth.
The Coalfields bowlers set up the win dismissing Tamworth for 145 in the 43rd over.
Jacob Edwards took 3-19 and Tate Wootton-Brydon (2-11), Max Clark (2-20) and Lachlan O'Neill (2-29) took two wickets each. There was one run out.
Coalfields made 6/148 in reply. Lochie Lennard top scored with 59 not out and Tate Wootton-Brydon made 28.
Maitland Gold had the bye in the last round and finished third on nine points, one point ahead of Coalfields.
Braxton Smith made an unbeaten 109 to lead Maitland Maroon to a 191-run win against Tamworth Gold at Maitland Park on Sunday.
George Williamson also made 37 as Maitland posted 3/232 from their 40 overs before dismissing Tamworth for 41.
Dougal Evans took 3-4 and James McCosker 2-4 with the ball for Maitland.
In the other game top side Tamworth Blue made 8/210 and dismissed Coalfields for 92.
Eoin Comerford took 4-22 for Coalfields. Maitland Gold had the bye.
