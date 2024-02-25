Triple treat for Gibson after Tasmania defeat Queensland in WNCL final

Maitland's Maisy Gibson has turned a full-time cricketing "hiatus" into a WNCL title three-peat as Tasmania beat Queensland by six wickets in Saturday's final at Bellerive Oval.
Leg-spinner Gibson, who turned down a contract with the Tigers in 2023-2024 only to be recalled late in the piece, helped add to the state's breakthrough success from the last two summers.
The 27-year-old finished with figures of 0-24 from six overs.
She had picked up three wickets from six WNCL appearances, starting on January 15 and leading into the 50-over decider.
Nicola Carey's unbeaten 111 ensured Tasmania reeled in Queensland's 7-248 just four wickets down and with 14 balls to spare.
All-rounder Heather Graham made 63 in a partnership of 132 with Carey, the competition's top run scorer, having earlier taken 3-39.
"I'm relieved, that was stressful," Carey said.
Tasmania's victory makes them the second side to achieve a hat-trick of WNCL titles, with NSW having at one stage collected 10 straight.
