Maitland junior cricket semi-finals results: Photos

The Maitland District Junior Cricket Association semi-finals have been played and the teams decided for next Saturday's grand finals.
It was also the final round of cricket for Stage 1 teams.
In Stage 3 Division 1 it will be an Eastern Suburbs and Kurri Weston Mulbring grand final after the young Griffins cruised to a six-wicket win against Thornton and the Warriors won by 99 runs after dismissing Norths for 80 at Robins Oval on Saturday.
At King Edward Park, after restricting Thornton to 9/153 last week, Easts made 4/154 off 30.3 overs with Henry Williamson top scoring with 38 and Charlie Lovegrove making 35 not out off just 36 ball. Chayce Smith made 27 and Peter McCloskey 21.
At Robins Oval, Kurri Weston Mulbring have made their first Under-16 grand final with an outstanding bowling performance on day two of their semi-final against Norths.
After making 9/179 on day one, the Warriors dismissed Norths for 80 with Harry Dunn making 45.
KWM shared the wickets around with Lucas Stair taking 3-15 and Ryley Fitzpatrick and Blake Scott both finishing with 2-12.
In Stage 3 Division 2, minor premiers Tenambit Morpeth booked their place in the grand final making 6/104 and restricting Piranhas to 6/63.
Ben Nicholls top scored for the Bulls with 29 and Harry Lidbury made 22, while Lincoln Stark was the Bulls' star with the ball taking 5-8.
The result from the game between Northern Suburbs and Terrace Lions/Claro Crocs at Coronation Oval was not available.
In Stage 3 Division 3, minor premiers Thornton Thunder booked their spot in the grand final with a six-wicket win against Tenambit Morpeth.
Thornton posted 4/80 with Riley Miller top scoring with 38 and Kai Hamilton 21 after dismissing Tenambit Morpeth for 78.
Hamish Nichols top scored with 18 for the Bulls as Thornton shared the wickets around.
Gresford Vacy Colts recorded a 25-run win after making 5-136 and restricting Wests to 9/111.
Sean Dulhunty top scored for Colts with 39, Thomas Reynolds 23 and Wil Burgmann 20 not out.
Cooper Malloy top scored for Wests with 36 and Brodie Ellenor 22 not out. Thomas Reynolds took 3-19 and Lucas Hill and Dougal Evans picked up two wickets each for Cotls.
Stage 2 Division 1
Greta Branxton 6-92 (Benjamin Regan ret 30no, Jasper Wright 12 and Declan Pearce10: Dhana Sriharsha Daruna 2-9) defeated Tenambit Morpeth 8/86 (Dhana Sriharsha Daruna 25, Nileshwar Meduri 13, Harry Dunn 13, Dylan Jones12).
Northern Suburbs 4-114 (Kade Bailey 31no, Lachlan Deacon 18no, Hunter Linsley 18) defeated Claro Crocs/Terrace Lions 8-89 (Jaxon Doring 19no; Joel Berrigan 3-9, Lily Martin 3-20, Hugo Innes 2-12)
Stage 2 Division 2
Eastern Suburbs 6-111 (Charlie Williamson 28no, Max McCullum 17) defeated Northern Suburbs 8-61 (Tristan Botha ret 10no: Kyden Croak 2-4)
City United Grey 1/61 (Braith Sinclair 17, Lachlan Shafer 16no, Ashton Sams 10no) defeated HVGS 8-57 (Max McEwan 18no, Charlotte McEwan 11: Xavier Masi 2-3, Ashton Sams 2-4).
Stage 2 Division 3
Kurri Weston Mulbring 2-74 (Samuel Lewis ret 16no, Lachlan Smith ret 16no, Cooper Whittaker ret 12no) defeated Northern Suburbs 8-73 (Patrick Parish 19no, Alby Nancarrow 14; Cooper Curtis 3-4, Cooper Whittaker 2-4, Koby House 2-4)
Gresford Vacy Colts Gold 7-64 (Parker Herrmann 7no, Nate Johnson 6no; Benji Spencer 2-3) defeated Gresford Vacy Colts Blue 8-62 (Austin Herrmann 17, Taylor Benbow 13; Jack Barwick 3-8, Daniel Drablow 2-7)
Stage 3 Division 1
Eastern Suburbs v Kurri Weston Mulbring
Stage 3 Division 2
Tenambit Morpeth v TBC
Stage 3 Division 3
Thornton v Gresford Vacy Colts
Stage 2 Division 1
Greta Branxton v Northern Suburbs
Stage 2 Division 2
Eastern Suburbs v City United
Stage 2 Division 3
Kurri Weston Mulbring v Gresford Vacy Colts Gold
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.