sport, cricket,

City United skipper Matt Trappel has described his young team's 62-run win against Thornton as one of his proudest and most satisfying victories as captain. City entered the game without six regular first graders but were able to post a respectable 7/190 before dismissing Thornton for 128. All four games were completed before late thunderstorms hit the district with Kurri Weston defeating Eastern Suburbs by 60 runs and Western Suburbs and Raymond Terrace getting the points against Northern Suburbs and Tenambit Morpeth Bulls respectively. An even performance with the bat by City United was led by 51 to opener Karl Bowd. All-rounder Ryan Merrick make 25, Jason Morris 22 and Matt Trappel 20. Elliott Thompson took 2-31 for Thornton. Jake Moore with 50 was the best with the bat for Thornton as they were bundled out for 128 and their second loss of the season to City. Cam Wynn with 3-27 and Merrick with 3-29 were the best with the ball for City as all five bowlers used picked up wickets including under-16 Izaac Coyle who on debut got the important wicket of opener Jamie Krake. "With six out of first grade for young twos to step up was unbelievable," City skipper Matt Trappel said. "Karl (Bowd) was great with the bat, he set the platform with 51, but everyone chipped in. "Cam (Wynn) led from the front with 3/23 off 14. Ryan Merrick showed his class again with good all round performance. 20 odd with the bat, three-for with the ball, two catches and a run out. "Izaac Coyle got big wicket of (Jamie) Krake on debut. It was a huge win." There was movement on the ladder with City United jumping to second on the ladder with 29 points, nine points behind the unbeaten Western Suburbs. Thornton is third on 28 and Kurri Weston fourth with 24 points. and Raymond Terrace fifth on 18. Northern Suburbs and Tenambit Morpeth Bulls are sixth and seventh respectively on 14 points and Eastern Suburbs are last on 11 points. Kurri Weston consolidated their place in the top four with a 60-run win against Eastern Suburbs led by 45 to young all-rounder Ben Crebert and a match-winning 4-22 off 10 overs by skipper Sam Dalibozek at Kurri Central. The Warriors batted first and posted 7/172 with Liam Dalibozek making 32 and Josh Tuckwell 29 in support of Crebert. The Griffins were all out for 112. Western Suburbs' bowlers were on top dismissing Norths for 94 after their batsman posted 177. Raymond Terrace collected their second win of the season with a four-wicket victory with 10 overs to spare against Tenambit Morpeth successfully chasing the Bulls' 111 from 44 overs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33FVAk7YxZ786YcQSXi4WkS/7a2f4225-04b9-4925-9e5d-68ced37c08de.jpg/r0_11_814_471_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg