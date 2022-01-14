Maitland hosts Whips and Magpies in historic Summer Bash tripleheader at Lorn Park

sport, cricket,

Maitland Flood has named a strong, in-form team for Sunday's history Summer Bash tripleheader at Lorn Park on Sunday. It's the first time Maitland has hosted games in the Newcastle Twenty20 competition and Flood skipper Mitchell Fisher will lead a team with a good mixture of experience and youth. The day hits off with the Flood playing Whips from 9am, they then face the Magpies in the final game of the day from 3pm. The two visiting teams play each other in the middle game at noon. The Flood will have two marquee players from the Central Coast. NSW Country and Australian Country opening bowler Scott Burkinshaw will add a lot of quality and experience to the team. The other marquee is young star Tom Owen a left-arm, off-spinner who bats top order. Owen has been playing for Randwick in the Poidevin-Gray Shield, the Sydney Under-21 competition. Fisher's Western Suburbs teammates Mick Rees, Zac Gayfer and Harry King are among the best performed players in the Maitland competition this season. Rees in particular has the explosive power to rip any opposition attack apart. City United's Karl Bowd is another big-hitting batter and his club skipper Matt Trappel has shots all around the ground to keep the scoreboard ticking. Raymond Terrace is represented by skipper Dan Upward and and spinner Brayden Brooks, while Northern Suburbs duo Josh Callinan and young keeper Ben Clouten will be keen to make a strong showing on their home ground. Eastern Suburbs batter Lachie Wishart is among the Griffins' best performed this season and can make his runs quickly when required. Bar, barbecue and canteen facilities will be available on an action-filled day. Maitland Flood: Mitchell Fisher, Mick Rees, Zac Gayfer/Lachlan Wishart, Dan Upward, Tom Owen/Matt Trappel, Karl Bowd, Josh Callinan, Brayden Brooks, Harry King, Ben Clouten and Scott Burkinshaw

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33FVAk7YxZ786YcQSXi4WkS/3a7a75ff-3c87-4fe7-a41d-22a72490a95b.JPG/r742_641_5085_3095_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg