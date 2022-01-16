sport, cricket,

Maitland Flood have secured their first win of the Summer Bash competition beating Belmont Whips by five wickets with 2.1 overs to spare at Lorn Park on Sunday. Chasing Belmont's 9/103, Maitland were always ahead of their target and skipper Mitchell Fisher hit the winning runs with a two square of the wicket. Belmont and Charlestown Magpies play the second game of the tripleheader, with Flood to take on Magpies in the final game at 3pm Facing a potential 120-plus target, Flood marquee player Tom Owen broke an opening 35-run stand with two wickets in the seventh over. Marcus Hainsworth was first to caught in slips by Matt Trappel for 24 before No.3 Damian Carroll out for a duck, caught on the boundary in front of the sightscreen by Fisher. Maitland's spinners then took control of the match and picked up regular wickets as the Whips batters went to the air in an effort to break the shackles. Owen finished with 2-16 off his four overs, Brayden Brooks 2-14 from four, Mick Rees 2-23 from four and Jordan Callinan 2-17 from three. Rees and Daniel Upward gave Maitland a solid start with an opening stand of 42 before Rees was bowled for 20 off 17 ball including two sixes. Upward was run out shortly after for 22 of 25 ball. Matt Trappel kept up the tempo with quick running between the wickets until he was trapped leg before for 20 off 26 balls. The base was set though and Maitland made their target comfortably with Fisher and marquee all-rounder Scott Burkinshaw both not out on seven. Maitland play Merewether Lions and Stockton Seagulls next Sunday, January 23, at Lynn Oval, in Stocktown.

