Maitland Maroon under-13 skipper Tremayne Small led his team to victory with an outstanding all-round game against Coalfields in the final round of the George Denton Shield. Small took 5-15 and then backed it up with 63 not out off just 45 balls to earn man of the match honours at Cook Park, Singleton on Sunday Maitland dismissed Coalfields for just 86 off 33 overs, with Quinn MacClure also chiming in with 2-28. They took just 18.1 over to reach their target finishing on 4-88. Maitland Maroon will meet Tamworth Blue in the grand final at a venue to be decided. Maitland Gold defeated Armidale by 61 runs to finish their Under-15 John Kilborn Shield campaign with a win. In an even performance with the bat, Maitland posted 9/211 from their 50 overs with Sonny Whittaker top scoring with 44, skipper Harrison Dunn 34 and Keanu Botha 30. In reply, Armidale were all out for 150 with another even performance by the Maitland Gold attack. Stirling Strachan took 2-18 from nine overs, Jack Sullivan 2-6 off four and Thomas Long 2-38 off six. Maitland Maroon will play Tamworth Blue in the grand final on Saturday at a venue to be announced Maitland Maroon and Maitland Gold will meet in the grand final of the Under-17 Col Dent Shield at Lorn Park on Sunday.

