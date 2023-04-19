The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Footy cash grant helps Beresfield Touch Association with uniforms and equipment

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
April 20 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two Beresfield touch football players watch a game from the sideline. Clubs and teams have until May 18 to apply for a grant to help with uniforms and equipment. Picture supplied
Two Beresfield touch football players watch a game from the sideline. Clubs and teams have until May 18 to apply for a grant to help with uniforms and equipment. Picture supplied

Beresfield Touch Association has received a grant of $12,500 to purchase junior uniforms and upgrade equipment as part of an agreement between DoorDash and Touch Football Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.