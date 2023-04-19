Beresfield Touch Association has received a grant of $12,500 to purchase junior uniforms and upgrade equipment as part of an agreement between DoorDash and Touch Football Australia.
Called Footy Cash, players, teams or clubs have until May 18 to apply for grants from $1000 to $25,000.
The $100,000 worth of grants can go towards equipment, uniforms, infrastructure and accreditation of volunteers.
Beresfield Touch Association Club Treasurer Sara Taylor said the grant was able to help in reducing fees for families.
"One main thing we pride ourselves on is making sure no child misses out in playing community sport because of their financial situation," she said.
Ms Taylor describes Beresfield Touch Association as a small club surrounded by larger clubs.
"This has been significant in building our local community sport hub, as our junior comp went from 24 junior teams to 48 in one season," she said.
Ms Taylor said the grant helped to grow club participation numbers, this being the first year the club could field teams in all age groups for the Junior State Cup.
A recent success story is the selection of Beresfield Touch player Jack Edwards in the Australian open men's touch football team.
Ms Taylor said the club is proud to develop junior talent so they have opportunities to represent at the highest levels.
"Players like Jack give our juniors coming through the extra motivation and support from our club to know they have what it takes to perform at the highest levels," she said.
