An open day will take place on Sunday to mark the 40-year anniversary of the end of steam haulage of coal on South Maitland Railways

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated June 2 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 3:00pm
Peter Tippett (left) and Warren Hedley have made sure the No.18 steam locomotive is in pristine condition for the 40th anniversary celebration on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
The 40th anniversary of the end of steam haulage of coal on South Maitland Railways will be celebrated on Sunday, June 4.

