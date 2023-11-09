The Maitland Mercury
Annual toy drive to brighten Christmas for Hunter families in need

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
November 9 2023 - 3:30pm
The Mutual Bank's CEO Mark Williams with Todd Sheldon (right). Picture supplied
The Mutual Bank's CEO Mark Williams with Todd Sheldon (right). Picture supplied

What started out as donations of wrapped gifts to the Reading Cinemas Maitland Wishing Tree appeal is now an annual toy drive, the Sheldon family brightening Christmas for Hunter families in need.

