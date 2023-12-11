The Maitland Mercurysport
Maitland's Van Den Heever smashes 131 not out against Singleton

Michael Hartshorn
Updated December 11 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 6:41pm
Tenambit Morpeth batter Tobian Van Den Heever. Picture supplied.
South African Tobias Van Den Heever dug deep into his reserves to smash an unbeaten 131 off 78 balls to help Maitland to a six-wicket win against Singleton in the John Bull Shield on Sunday.

