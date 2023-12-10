The Maitland Mercurysport
Van Den Heever collapses in sheds after smashing 150 against Thornton

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
December 10 2023 - 12:43pm
Tenambit Morpeth batter Tobias Van Den Heever. Picture supplied
Tenambit Morpeth batter Tobias Van Den Heever. Picture supplied

Tenambit Morpeth Bulls import Tobias Van Den Heever collapsed in the sheds after smashing 150 off just 105 balls in stifling conditions against Thornton.

