Van Den Heever collapses in sheds after smashing 150 against Thornton

Tenambit Morpeth Bulls import Tobias Van Den Heever collapsed in the sheds after smashing 150 off just 105 balls in stifling conditions against Thornton.
But the South African's heroics were dashed by rain and Thornton, chasing the Bulls 303 off 55 overs, were able to hold on for a draw finishing on 8/167 after losing nine overs to rain .
Bulls skipper Adam Sidoti, who was also feeling the after effects of a long day batting in the sun, said Van Den Heever had been forced to retire but after a couple of hours recovering was well enough to field.
Sidoti said Van Den Heever's was unbelievable with a reverse sweep six one of the highlights.
"He probably scored 30 odd off reverse sweeps. He was just hitting the ball cleanly to all parts of the ground," he said of Van Den Heever who already has tons against Western Suburbs and City United this season
"It's just so disappointing we lost those overs to rain as an innings like that deserved a win."
The Bulls resuming on 0/39 after 12 overs on a rain affected day one, Van Den Heever came to the crease when Lochie Heit was out for 21 and the score on 1/44.
Van Den Heever, who and Sidoti shared in a 206-run partnership before Sidoti was out for 75 off 140 balls.
The South African continued to swing hard and finally retired on 152 with 19 fours and seven sixes.
The middle order kept the momentum up and added 47 at better than a run a ball.
Thornton star Jono Gabriel gave himself one sighter before smashing Bulls opening bowler Cam Wynn's next two deliveries for sixes and finishing with 22 from the over.
Jake Reeves got one sighter and then was caught by Ashley Elphick off the bowling of Side Searle.
Gabriel was hitting the ball to all parts and collected nine fours and four sixes in his 71 off just 35 balls before he was out in the 10th over leaving the Thunder at 3/83.
Left-arm spinner Sudeep Kuruppath put the brakes on Thornton and finished with 3-33 off 20 overs.
Skipper Matt Gabriel with 41 and Jamie Krake 29 kept the scoreboard ticking, but the Bulls were staring down the face of a loss until rain arrived during the final drinks break and the play was interrupted for nine overs with Thornton six overs down.
Given the opportunity of batting out their remaining overs to force a draw, Daniel Willis was Thornton's nemesis facing 72 balls for his five not out as Thornton lost two wickets but was able to hold out Tenambit Morpeth.
City United star Josh Trappel scored his third century of the season finishing on 104 not out as City cruised to a seven-wicket win against Eastern Suburbs.
Trappel brought up his ton with the first of two fours off Easts skipper Riley Horrocks and secured victory with the second as City posted 3/150 in 34.4 overs chasing the Griffins total of 148.
In the other games, Harry King took 5-59 in Western Suburbs four-wicket win against Raymond Terrace.
Raymond Terrace resumed on 0/18 from 10.5 overs and were all out for 125, with Brayden Brooks top scoring with 37.
Jeewan De Silva continued his outstanding season finishing on 71 not out and Shannon Threlfo 26 as Wests were in some trouble before reaching their target posting 6/126 in the 32nd over.
Kurri Weston Mulbring maintained top spot on the ladder with a five-wicket win against Northern Suburbs.
The Warriors dismissed Norths for 111 on a rain-affected day one and resumed at 2/13. Steve Abel top scored with 48 and Tyler Power made 30 as KWM finished on 5/112 in the 31st over at Kurri Central.
