Ben Herring narrowly misses out on ton as Warriors dominate

Warriors batter Ben Herring narrowly missed out on a century as Kurri Weston Mulbring continued their dominate run in Maitland first grade cricket in Saturday's round 11 and 12 Twenty20 matches.
Herring finished unbeaten on 95 as the Warriors chased down City's huge total of 5/160 with almost two overs to spare.
Earlier they accounted for a much-improved Raymond Terrace by two wickets. Their two wins this week and two last week have created a 15-point buffer from second placed City United, with Western Suburbs one-point back in third place.
An intriguing three-way battle is on for fourth place, with Norths fourth on 34, Thornton one-point back in fifth and Tenambit Morpeth sixth on 32.
Eastern Suburbs on 18 and Raymond Terrace 10 are effectively out of the finals race with six rounds to go, including another two rounds of T20 games next Saturday.
Herring produced his best knock of the season combining belligerent power and sensible stroke play with his 95 not out coming off just 55 balls including six fours and seven sixes.
Liam Dalibozek continued his fine recent form with 34 off 26 balls after he joined Herring at the crease with the score on 3-57.
The Warriors reached their target in 18.1 overs posting 4/162 and making City pay dearly for dropped catches, with several going down in the field including a chance inside the fence when Herring was on 50.
It was disappointing as City's batters had set up a tremendous game on the back of a delightful 48 by Todd Francis of 32 balls which included six fours and two sixes before he was run out.
Josh Trappel made 34 off 43, Lachlan Allan 30 off 28 and skipper Matt Trappel 23 not out off 14.
KWM were reduced to 3/57 including the key wickets of Steve Abel for 0 and skipper Sam Dalibozek for 2, and City were on top until they let the Warriors of the hook with poor fielding.
The Warriors defeated Raymond Terrace by seven-wickets in their first game after restricting the Lions to 7/126 and making 3/127 off 18 overs in reply.
Luke Thomas was run out for 30 off 27 balls and Eathen Smith was 33 not out off 22 balls for the Lions. Jacob Simmons took 2-13 off his four overs for KWM.
Steven Abel top scored with 56 off 37 balls and Lachie Vasella made 41 for the Warriors. Daniel Upward took 2-15 for Terrace.
Western Suburbs were the other big winner on Saturday, surviving to beat Thornton by one-run in a thriller at Thornton and defeating Raymond Terrace by 13 runs in their second game at Jack Collins Oval.
Sent into bat, the Plovers made 7/123 against Thornton with Jeewan De Silva top scoring with 30. Dean Bradford took 3-19 off four over for the Thunder.
In a thrilling final over, Jamie Krake hit a six with the second last ball to leave Thornton one run behind. Needing a run to tie, Krake was run out by Luke Kealy to leave the Thunder 5/122 and one run short.
Matt Gabriel top scored for the Thunder with 31, Jake Moore made 29 and Krake 21.
At Jack Collins Oval, Wests made 8/139 with De Silva top scoring again with 36 and Shannon Threlfo 26 off 21 balls.
Jaxon Brooks (2-21 off 4), Daniel Upward (2-26 off 3) and Joshua Wells (2-15 off 2) all picked up two wickets.
Terrace were held to 6/126 in reply with Upward top scoring with 34, Brooks 30 and Mitch Morgan 26 not out.
City 4-108 defeated Easts 8/106 in their first game with Todd Francis making 31 off 20 and Josh Trappel 21.
Ryan Ryan Merrick took 3-23 and Sam Jordan 2-24 with the ball for City as Jack Bennett top scored with 26 and Lachie Wishart made 21 for Easts.
Easts day got worse when Englishman Billy Amas smashed an unbeaten 83 off 47 balls and his good mate Tobias Van Den Heever 30 off 21 as Tenambit Morpeth posted 1/130 chasing down Easts's 8/129 with more than six overs to spare.
Will Stoneman top scored for Easts with 35 and Tom Porter made 21. Andrew Newman took 2-13, Lochie Heit 3-21 and Shane Wind 2-31 for the Bulls.
In the other games Norths 8/91 defeated Tenambit Morpeth 10/92 and Thornton 7/139 defeated Norths 7/132. Norths were able to maintain fourth spot after their to wins last week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.