Easts quick Jett Lee leads bowling feast across Maitland cricket

The bowlers led by Eastern Suburbs quick Jett Lee were well and truly on top in Maitland first grade cricket on Saturday.
Lee, Westerm Suburbs skipper Mitchell Fisher, City United spinning all-rounder Todd Francis and Kurri Weston Mulbring all-rounder Steve Abel all collected bags of five or more in their respective games.
Lee took an incredible 6-4 from 8.2 overs, including five of Raymond Terrace's top six batters, before his skipper Riley Horrocks chipped in with three and Doug Loth picked up the other.
The young quick has been one of the real standouts of a pretty disappointing season by Easts to date and earned selection in the Central Norther Opens and Colts teams and Maitland Flood teams.
He has 28 wickets including two bags of five for Easts in first grade so far this season.
Fisher, the never-say-die Plovers captain, took 6-58 in an unbroken spell of 17 overs as he and spinner Jeewan De Silva (4-21) combined to turn a promising start of 1/88 by Tenambit Morpeth into a procession of wickets as they were all out for 116.
Like numerous times before he either provides the break or exploits it fully for Wests.
His six wickets on Saturday were his third five-wicket haul and took his season tally to 30.
Todd Francis is one of the best all-rounders in the Maitland comp able to turn a game with either his batting or bowling.
On Saturday, he was at both knocking up a quick 52 not out after taking 5-35. his best figures since his seven wickets on return from injury in round five. He has 18 wickets for the season.
Kurri Weston Mulbring all-round Steve Abel if possible has taken his game to a new level this season.
On Saturday he took 5-37 against Thornton to his season tally to 18, but with teammates Jacob Simmons claiming 37 wickets and Tom Callan with 25, he has been able to concentrate more on his batting and he has 714 runs at an average of 51.
In second grade, Raymond Terrace teenager Bailey Holstein took 5-6 off 7.2 overs to help the Lions dismiss Easts for 75.
