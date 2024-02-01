Thornton's Monique Krake stars after late nationals U-16 call up

A huge summer of cricket for Thornton's Monique Krake had led to an unexpected call-up and starring role with Country NSW at the Under-16 Girl's National Cricket Championships in Tasmania.
Krake, 16, was one of the leading pace bowlers at the tournament and the third highest NSW Country and fourth-highest NSW wicket taker at the carnival.
She took eight wickets at an average of 14.74, including best figures of 4-17 against Queensland as NSW Country finished the tournament third behind NSW Metro and champions Victoria.
Not originally in the squad, Krake received a call from selectors in early December asking her to join NSW Country at the carnival which ran from January 18-25.
"I was so excited. She called me and I was jumping around. I didn't think I was going to make it, I was hoping maybe next year. To make it this year was amazing," she said this week awaiting her next major tournament when she will represent the Combined High Schools 2nd XI at the NSW All-School Championships in Maitland from February 20-22.
"I think coming from nationals, I will have more experience now to go into the schools carnival. More confidence too.
"I was really pleased with the way I bowled. My last game was my best, I got four-for against Queensland on the last day.
"Some days I would open and others come in at first or second change.
"I've been working on my speed, but I reckon at that carnival I wasn't bowling my fastest.
"A lot of girls played pace well, so I varied my bowling, change it up a bit to keep on top of them."
It's been a year of firsts for Krake, but her mum Mary said she has taken each one in her stride.
"It was the the first time she was in the Hunter CHS team and she got selected for state. First time at nationals and first time playing with the Greater Hunter Coast in the Under-18 Brewer Shield, an all-girls competition against teams from across Sydney," Mary said.
"She is very humble in her own way, she takes it in her stride.
"She has become a role model for some of the younger girls. They are really interested in what she's doing and how she as gone about it."
At the upcoming NSW All-Schools Championship, Krake will be the only Hunter girl in her combined high school team and will come up against her Country NSW, Central North and Greater Hunter Coast teammate Caoimhe Bray, who will be playing with the Combined Catholic Colleges.
Krake, who plays with Thornton third grade with dad Corey and sister Naomi, said it had been such a big learning curve this year, learning about and playing in new competitions and the exciting opportunities on offer.
She said playing each Sunday in the Premier League Brewer Shield competition had been really vital in giving her confidence in knowing that she could compete against other elite talented girls.
"I love playing Premier League. I open bowling most games and we're on top of the ladder which is great," she said of the competition
"There are just so many more opportunities than I realised were out there. I've been in so many teams this year and picked up so much more experience. It's hard to believe."
With no more doubts about whether she belongs on the big stage, Monique joked: "it's just get the job done now and have some fun.
"It's nice to be out in the middle."
And this weekend, well
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.