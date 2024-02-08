The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Route locked in for new path from the Belmore Bridge to Walka Water Works

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
February 9 2024 - 10:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Maitland council will proceed with plans to acquire land from 16 landowners to create a shared pathway between the Belmore Bridge and Walka Water Works.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

More from Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.