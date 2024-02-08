It's a brolly good idea that might be a blooming success

The humble umbrella has become a saviour for dahlia growers desperate to grow a flower in time for the Maitland Show's horticulture competition.
East Maitland's Brod Vallance is one of several who have used it to protect the plant from intense heat, and now also the rain.
The recent heatwave, which brought scorching temperatures and high humidity to the city, would have destroyed any chance of a flower.
"I got the cheapest umbrellas I could find and I staked it over the top of ones I thought might be ready for the show," he said.
"It's especially important to do it with the white ones because if they have a cover over them it keeps the flower white."
Mr Vallance isn't sure if he will have a flower blooming in time for the judging on Friday, February 16.
"If I've got three I'll be happy, if I've got a dozen I'll be really happy."
The poultry enthusiast, who has recently added dahlias and roses to his list of hobbies, said keeping the water up to the dahlias had also helped them survive the sweltering temperatures.
"It's terrible at this time of the year especially when you get 41 and 42 degree days," he said.
The Maitland Show is on February 16, 17 and 18 at Maitland Showground.
Entries in the horticulture competition have been extended until 8am on Friday, February 16 - the morning of the first day of the show - to maximise the number of entries.
Chief steward Amorelle Dempster said the show was forced to be flexible given the intense heat and humidity that had recently plagued the city.
She hoped the extension would allow people to have something to enter the show.
Click here to learn more about the categories you can enter.
