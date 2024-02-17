Warriors dominate Plovers on day one to reinforce title favouritism

Kurri Weston Mulbring celebrated the pending arrival of the minor premiers trophy with a dominant bowling display against Western Suburbs on day one of their two-day round 17 clash at Kurri Central.
The Warriors dominance was only punctuated by a storm and face-saving 50 not out by Wests all-rounder Jeewan De Silva as the Plovers were bundled out for 103 in 44.2 overs.
KWM were 0/26 in reply off three overs as Warriors all-rounder Steve Abel smashed 20 of 10 balls including three fours and a six and Tyler Power was six not out.
The top two teams will retain their spots and City United are close to securing one of the two remaining finals places after bowling Thornton for 124 and making their way to 1/42 at stumps with Todd Francis 20 not out and Tim Burton nine not out after a super bowling effort taking 6-50 from 20 overs.
It should be an easy target on day two, but City will be looking to exorcise the memories of their round 15 collapse against Norths were resuming on 0/87 and chasing 164 they were all out for 161.
The other two games between Raymond Terrace and Tenambit Morpeth at Jack Collins Oval and Eastern Suburbs and Northern Suburbs at King Edward Park are evenly poised.
At Kurri Central, Wests were reeling for 3/6 with Jacob Simmons picking up the two openers on his way to 4-19 and Elliot Maher dismissing No.4 Andrew Trappel.
Wests No.3 De Silva with 50 not out offered the only real resistance along with Mitchell Fisher 18 and Harry King 11 who were the only other batters to reach double figures.
Nicholas Neild finished with 2-14 and Steve Abel took 3-21.
KWM have been able to combine consistency with some of the most entertaining swashbuckling scoring in the competition and their attack keeps on delivering as they look to add another win to their 13 win, one loss, one tie and one no-result record to date this season.
Their only loss came in the opening round to Northern Suburbs and their tie was in round three against City when Liam Dalibozek hit a six off the last ball to leave both teams on 257 in a one-dayer.
City are in the box seat, but must finish the job against Thornton on day two next week when they resume on 1/42 after dismissing Thornton for 124.
The Lion-hearted Tim Burton again delivered for City, taking 6-50 including four of the top six. Former Maitland player of the year Todd Francis took 3-31.
Thunder vice-captain Jamie Krake top scored with 41 not out, Jake Moore made 25 and openers Jake Reeves and Daniel Willis both made 23.
At King Edward Park, Easts led by half-centuries to Jack Bennett (62) and Tom Lovegrove (54) compiled a healthy 211 before being dismissed by Norths, who were 2/14 at stumps.
Norths skipper Jordan Callinan took 3-39 and Fletcher Cousins 3-37.
At Jack Collins Oval, Billy Amas made 64, Ashley Elphick 49 not out and Tobias Van Den Heever 44 as Tenambit Morpeth declared on 9/220 against Raymond Terrace.
The Terrace openers Mitch Morgan (3) and Daniel Upward (1) survived a tricky five overs and will resume on 0/4.
The Lions will be pleased they were able to keep the Bulls to below 250 with Amas, Van Den Heever and Elphick all getting starts. Skipper Adam Sidoti was the only other Bulls batter to reach double figures.
Mitch Morgan led the way with an excellent 5-38 off 14 overs for the Terrace, who backed up well from their round 16 win against Northern Suburbs.
