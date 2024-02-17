The Maitland Mercurysport
Warriors dominate Plovers on day one to reinforce title favouritism

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
February 18 2024 - 10:51am
Jacob Simmons and Steve Abel tore through the Western Suburbs batting line-up.
Kurri Weston Mulbring celebrated the pending arrival of the minor premiers trophy with a dominant bowling display against Western Suburbs on day one of their two-day round 17 clash at Kurri Central.

