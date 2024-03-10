Maitland cricket lower grade and one-day competition semi-final results

Grand final spots have been booked in Maitland cricket third to fifth grades after semi-finals on Saturday.
In the one-day competition, it was qualification final day with Paterson, Lochinvar and Hinton winning their way through to the A, B and C-grade grand finals respectively.
Paterson will be looking for back-to-back titles after winning the third grade competition last season.
In the grade competition, Eastern Suburbs and Raymond Terrace are into the third grade grand final after defeating Northern Suburbs and Western Suburbs respectively.
In fourth grade it will be a Tenambit-Morpeth and Thornton grand final after they beat Easts and Kurri Weston Mulbring respectively in their semi-finals.
In fifth grade, Tenambit-Morpeth defeaWarriors and Plovers on top in Maitland cricket semi-finalsted Easts and Thornton beat Wests to secure their spots in the grand final.
THIRD GRADE
Eastern Suburbs 9/211 (Kerryn Ball 97; Chris Merchant 38; Sonny Whittaker 2-20, Greg Mudd 2-36) defeated Northern Suburbs 10/136 (Greg Mudd 39, Terry Humphreys 26, Craig Austin 23; Tobias Porter 3-26, Charlie Lovegrove 2-35, Braiden Ball 2-3)
Raymond Terrace 4/106 (Cameron McLean 40no, Aaron Noffke 33no; Aiden Worth 2-31) defeated Western Suburbs 10/104 (Thomas Golding 19, Aiden Worth17; Troy Mason 3-15, Jason Cameron 3-19, Cameron Palmer 2-19.
FOURTH GRADE
Tenambit Morpeth 6/111 (Simon Flannery 54, Timothy Woodfield 23; Louis Botha 3-18) defeated Eastern Suburbs 10/109 (Brendan Mills 35, Oliver York 18, Robert McCloskey 17); Aaron Wolinski 3-13, Quinn MacClure 2-15, Harry Lidbury 2-22, Lincoln Stork 2-34).
Thornton Thunder 3-126 (Daniel Dwyer 42, Jarrod Bailey 40no, Shayne Bailey 25; Matthew Murnane 2-22) defeated Kurri Weston Mulbring 10/125 (Paul Scarfone 26, Paul Hughes 22no, David Fairfull 22; Aaron Clack 4-18, Liam Campbell 2-11, John Power 2-14)
FIFTH GRADE
Tenambit Morpeth 8/127 (Justin Meskauskas 39: Thomas Mongan 2-26) def Easts 9/113 (Henry Williamson 52no, Paul Field 37; Matthew Norris 3-28, Hayden Cox 2-13)
Thornton Thunder 7/113 (Glen Hodges 50, Nathan Tainton 18; Brodie Ellenor 3-11) defeated Western Suburbs 10/111 (Daniel Malloy 61, Peter Holmes 32; Bailey Dunn 5-10, Nathan Tainton 4-14)
A GRADE
Qualifying final
Paterson 10/132 (Brad Bidner 27, Russell Presland 22; Geordie Connelly 3-16, Jordan Willard 2-18, David Seers 2-31, Mitchell Carter 2-25) defeated South Maitland Railway 10/101 (Brian Hammonds 21; Jordan Goldman 3-19, Dean Bridges 2-12, Jonathan West 2-15)
Elimination final
B GRADE
Qualifying final
Lochinvar 6/221 (Ethan Sanderson 69, Matt Hooson 37, Rob West 32, Sam Whiting 30, Lachlan Stewart 26; Troy Dunn 2-44) defeated Rutherford Stubbies 10/150 (Mitchell Bradford 62, Rob Bradford 31; Nathan Merrick 5-22, Warren Whiting 2-22, Adam Dever 2-24).
Elimination final
Tenambit Morpeth 7/150 (Simon Dalton 28, Chris Kuszelyk 28, William Hall 24no, Damien Miller 20) defeated Kookaburras 5/145 (Phillip Cook 2-23, Bob Wells 2-30).
C GRADE
Qualifying final
Elimination final
Rutherford Stubbies 7/113 (Howard Matthews 26no, Jayden Widders 23, Mitchell Bird 21no; Joseph Goodwin 2-9, Nixin Hudson 2-20) defeated Tenambit Morpeth 7/112 (Sean Dulhunty 31, Shane Harris 21, Tyrone Caffery 20; Howard Matthews 2-16, Shane Dixon 2-28).
