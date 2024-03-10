The Maitland Mercurysport
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Maitland cricket lower grade and one-day competition semi-final results

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated March 10 2024 - 11:52am, first published 11:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paterson are chasing the A-grade minor-major premiership double after winning the Third Grade title last year. Picture supplied.
Paterson are chasing the A-grade minor-major premiership double after winning the Third Grade title last year. Picture supplied.

Grand final spots have been booked in Maitland cricket third to fifth grades after semi-finals on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from AFL
More from Cricket

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.