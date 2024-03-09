Warriors and Plovers on top in Maitland cricket semi-finals

Kurri Weston Mulbring and Western Suburbs will resume with first innings leads on day two of Maitland first grade cricket semi-finals on Sunday.
The Warriors will start at 6/155, 79 runs ahead of Northern Suburbs thanks to an unbeaten 99-run partnership between Tyler Power 54 not out and Jacob Simmons 56 not out at Lorn Park
Wests will start on 6/123 with Sam Collison on 21 not out and Glyndon Hayes 15 not out after dismissing City United for 108 with Luke Kealy starring with the ball taking 5-16 at Robins Oval.
At Lorn Park, opener Power and No. 7 Simmons came together at 6/59 with the Warriors needing 18 runs to eclipse Norths first inning total of 76.
Norths will rue dropping Power with the score still the 60s.
Needing early wickets, Norths skipper Jordan Callinan led from the front bowling KWM's star all-rounder Steve Abel for 0 in the first over.
Paceman David Hancock picked up Lachie Vasella (caught behind), bowled Liam Neild shouldering his bat and then bowled the dangerous Ben Herring at the start of his sixth over to have KWM reeling at 4-19.
Warriors skipper Sam Dalibozek went on the attack and made 25 off 25 before being spectacularly caught by Ethan Bartlett who raced back about 20 metres before catching Dalibozek's skied drive over his shoulder off the bowling of Fletcher Cousins.
Callinan had Liam Dalibozek caught leg before for 5, much to the delight of Norths fans who were fuming after five lbw decisions in their innings, for KWM to be at 6-59.
Earlier, Matt Sugden and Hancock were equal top scorers for Norths as the Warriors share the wickets to dismiss them for 76.
Tom Callan led the way with 3-10, Simmons took 2-10, Sam Dalibozek 2-11 and Abel 2-24.
Luke Kealy took a decisive 5-16 to have Western Suburbs on top of City United on day one of their semi-final at Robins Oval.
Kealy's haul included the prized wickets of Josh and Matt Trappel for ducks as City were all out for 108
Wests were staring down the barrel of a big target with Karl Bowd (30) and Ricky Dent (38) combining for an opening partnership of 68 before Kealy dismissed Bowd, Josh Trappel and Matt Trappel with the score on 68.
It was 4/76 and four wickets for Kealy when dangerous all-round Todd Francis was out for 3. Mitchell Fisher interrupted Kealy's run when he dismissed Dent.
Kealy collected his fifth and Harry King picked up 2-29 and Jeewan De Silva 1-18.
City struck early with Wests at 2-12 before valuable runs to Shannon Threlfo 23, De Silva 26 and Justin Lantry 17 got the Plovers innings going and a lead of 15 runs at stumps with the score on 6/123.
A century by Josh Benhard and 86 by skipper Ben Osbrone has 2nd Grade minor premiers Raymond Terrace in the box seat to win after day one of their semi-final against Kurri Weston Mulbring at Kurri Central.
The game was evenly poised with the Lions at 3-84 but Osborne and Benhard turned their side's fortunes around with a 115 run partnership before Osborne was out for 86.
Benhard and Joel Osborne (24) then shared in a 73-run partnership to take the score to 5/272 before a rush of wickets at the end saw the Terrace all out for 288 in the 77th over.
Jarryd Moore was the pick of the Warriors bowlers taking 4-28 from his 16 overs.
The game between City United and Northern Suburbs is on a knife's edge with Norths resuming on 5/97 on Sunday after dismissing City for 127 at Coronation Oval.
Sam Holz with 4-16 and Matt Holwell 3-28 were the chief destroyers for Norths. Bruce Edwards top scored with 45 off 47 balls for City until he was run out.
Nigel Callan made 30 and Geoffery Keppie-Watson 19 for Norths who will resume with the two heroes with ball Howell on two and Holz on seven.
