Warriors v Plovers: Top two teams prepare for classic grand final

Two unlikely heroes with the bat last week are likely to play deciding roles with the ball in the Maitland and District Cricket Association first grade grand final on the weekend.
A fine 87 by Kurri Weston Mulbring strike bowler Jacob Simmons wrested control of the the semi-final against Northern Suburbs and saw Norths' dogged skipper Jordan Callinan finally concede defeat trailing by 137 runs at first drinks on day two.
In contrast Harry King and fellow tail-ender Luke Kealy held out the final 27 deliveries of an emotion charged semi-final to claim a memorable victory against City United.
Western Suburbs captain Mitchell Fisher predicted a tight game against City, but perhaps not as tight as it was at the end, and predicts another close match against the Warriors.
"I'm confident we've got the bowling and batting to match and beat Kurri, although we are going to have to improve a lot on our batting from the weekend.
"Harry King is our strike bowler and he showed on Sunday that he loves the big moments be saving us with the bat or taking wickets," Fisher said.
"I expect Jeewan De Silva to have a far bigger role with both the bat and ball. He just really didn't get a chance to make an impact in the semi-final but he is very important for us.
"Luke Kealy picked up a five-for on Saturday and is bowling very well.
"I thought Glyn Hayes and Sam Collison played really well in the middle order and are able to give us a solid base in the middle to bat around."
Warriors skipper Sam Dalibozek says the semi-final win had given them confidence as they had showed again that they could create winning positions and battle out of challenges to win.
"I think we just have to do what we have been all season," he said.
"We've been working on batting and bowling in partnerships and it has worked well so far.
"The two main contributors have been Steve (Abel) and Herro (Ben Herring) with the bat, but everyone else has chipped in when needed. It showed again last week.
"Every time I look around the field I feel everyone can bowl if needed, it's so good.
"Tyler Power has been really good this season opening with Steve (Abel). He sought of glues everything together and his keeping as good as ever."
"Consistency is the key this year.
"Not only in first grade but across the club. That was our first club championship since the 1950s.
"If we win the grand final it will the be the first, first grade premiership since 2003 and the first as Kurri Weston and Kurri Weston Mulbring."
Fisher has highlighted Abel, Dalibozek, Power and Simmons as the main dangers, while Dalibozek said Fisher, King and Da Silva were the key players for Wests.
