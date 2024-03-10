Wests survive to beat City in thriller as Warriors beat Norths in semi-finals

Western Suburbs tailenders Harry King and Luke Kealy held out the final 27 deliveries of an emotion charged semi-final to claim a memorable victory against City United.
They will now meet minor premiers Kurri Weston Mulbring in the grand final next week.
City were all out for 108 on day one and finished 37-runs behind on the first innings with Wests all out for 145.
Seizing the opportunity City went on the attack and star batter Josh Trappel making 127 off 100 balls and Karl Bowd 42 not out off 56 balls they declared their second innings for 1/185 set Wests a second innings target of 148 off 40 overs.
To win Wests had to either survive the 40 overs or make 148 to win, for City it was simple take 10 wickets in 40 overs and with paceman Tim Burton and spinner Todd Francis bowling in tandem they almost pulled it off.
Francis took 4-16 from 14 overs and Burton 3-36 bowling a marathon 15 over spell and an over at the death.
Dusty Callaghan (1-4) and Jordan Murphy (1-7) chimed in for the other two wickets.
When Curtis Pratt became Francis' fourth wicket, Kealy, who was the hero with the ball taking 5-16, joined King at the crease with 27 balls to face before stumps.
King milked the strike and was able to grab singles near the end of overs, until Kealy began the final over facing Francis with seven fielders surrounding him.
He negotiated the first two deliveries and then hit a single, leaving King to face the final three.
Even as the last ball was delivered supporters of both sides were on the edge of their seats.
King negotiated and then threw down his bat and let our a roar in celebration as his teammates rushed out to join him.
There was plenty of controversy as both sides claimed the rough edge of decisions, but in the end as cooler heads prevail Western Suburbs stalwart Rick Poli will be correct in his assessment that "cricket was the winner".
Earlier Kurri Weston Mulbring's strike bowler Jacob Simmons stood up as the hero with the bat, blunting any hopes Northern Suburbs had of winning and the game was called off at first drinks on day two.
Resuming at 6/155, Simmons moved on from his overnight score of 56 not out to finish on 87 and help take the Warriors through to 9/217 and an overall lead of 137 after they had dismissed Norths for 76 on day one.
Tyler Power did not add to his overnight tally of 54, but the Warriors tail continued to wag with Nicholas Neild finishing on 11 not out and Elliot Maher 14 not out.
Power and Simmons came together at 6/59 with the Warriors needing 18 runs to eclipse Norths first inning total of 76.
Norths will rue dropping Power with the score still the 60s.
Needing early wickets, Norths skipper Jordan Callinan led from the front bowling KWM's star all-rounder Steve Abel for 0 in the first over.
Paceman David Hancock picked up Lachie Vasella (caught behind), bowled Liam Neild shouldering his bat and then bowled the dangerous Ben Herring at the start of his sixth over to have KWM reeling at 4-19.
Warriors skipper Sam Dalibozek went on the attack and made 25 off 25 before being spectacularly caught by Ethan Bartlett who raced back about 20 metres before catching Dalibozek's skied drive over his shoulder off the bowling of Fletcher Cousins.
Callinan had Liam Dalibozek caught leg before for 5, much to the delight of Norths fans who were fuming after five lbw decisions in their innings, for KWM to be at 6-59.
Earlier, Matt Sugden and Hancock were equal top scorers for Norths as the Warriors share the wickets to dismiss them for 76.
Tom Callan led the way with 3-10, Simmons took 2-10, Sam Dalibozek 2-11 and Abel 2-24.
A century by Josh Benhard and 86 by skipper Ben Osbrone set up 2nd Grade minor premiers Raymond Terrace's big semi-final win against Kurri Weston Mulbring at Kurri Central.
The Lions bowlers backed up the day-one batting effort dismissing KWM for 99 for a 178-run win.
Liam Osborn was the best of the bowlers taking 3-11 and Tyler Gear took 2-24.
The game was evenly poised with the Lions at 3-84 but Osborne and Benhard turned their side's fortunes around with a 115 run partnership before Osborne was out for 86.
Benhard and Joel Osborne (24) then shared in a 73-run partnership to take the score to 5/272 before a rush of wickets at the end saw the Terrace all out for 288 in the 77th over.
Jarryd Moore was the pick of the Warriors bowlers taking 4-28 from his 16 overs.
Northern Suburbs had a 54-run first inning win against City United after dismissing them for 127 at Coronation Oval on Saturday.
Norths resumed on 5/97 and 8/181 when the captains called the game.
Nigel Callan made 30, Matt Howell 31 not out and Stirling Strachan 32 for Norths.
Sam Holz with 4-16 and Matt Holwell 3-28 were the chief destroyers for Norths. Bruce Edwards top scored with 45 off 47 balls for City until he was run out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.