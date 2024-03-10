The Maitland Mercurysport
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Wests survive to beat City in thriller as Warriors beat Norths in semi-finals

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
March 10 2024 - 7:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Suburbs batter Harry King roars with delight after seeing off the final ball and claiming victory in a memorable semi-final against City United at Robins Oval on Sunday, March 10. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Western Suburbs batter Harry King roars with delight after seeing off the final ball and claiming victory in a memorable semi-final against City United at Robins Oval on Sunday, March 10. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Western Suburbs tailenders Harry King and Luke Kealy held out the final 27 deliveries of an emotion charged semi-final to claim a memorable victory against City United.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from AFL
More from Cricket

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.