Huge crowds expected across the city at Anzac Day services

Thousands are expected to attend the city's Anzac Day services, with organisers predicting huge crowds at dawn.
Maitland RSL Sub-Branch treasurer Henry Meskauskas said the dawn services were becoming more popular and he expected a larger crowd this year.
"We've found more families are bringing their children to the dawn service to show them this is what Anzac Day is all about," he said.
"It's an early service and then people can do whatever they want to do during the day."
There will be Anzac Day dawn services at East Maitland and Maitland.
A march will take place along the New England Highway in East Maitland at 5.20am and the service will follow at the cenotaph in William Street at 5.30am.
The Maitland dawn service begins at 5.30am at the cenotaph in Maitland Park.
A dawn service breakfast at East Maitland Bowling Club will start at 6.30am. Tickets are required to attend.
There will also be a sausage sizzle breakfast on William Street courtesy of East Maitland Rotary.
East Maitland, Maitland and Morpeth will hold morning services.
The East Maitland service starts at 9.30am. Marchers will gather at 8.45am on George Street across from East Maitland Bakehouse and make their way to the cenotaph in William Street.
The Maitland march will start in Church Street at the fire station at 10.30am and cross the New England Highway into Maitland Park. The service will begin after the march.
The Morpeth march will start at 10.45am near Campbells Store and proceed down Swan Street to the cenotaph in front of Morpeth Museum.
The Morpeth Bridge will be closed for the march. The service will follow at 11am.
Mr Meskauskas said the morning services would attract a smaller crowd and many school children would take part in the Anzac Day march.
"The morning service will be attended by a lot of people, especially the schools and different small organisations that have been putting their hands up to do the march down Church Street," he said.
