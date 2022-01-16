sport, cricket,

Charlestown was too slick in the field running out four Maitland Flood batters on the way to a 32-run victory in game three of the T20 Summer Bash tripleheader at Lorn Park on Sunday. Maitland liked their chances of a second win on the day after restricting the Magpies to 7/103 from their 20 overs. But the red-hot Charlestown fielders struck in the first over of Maitland's run chase with big-hitting Mick Rees run-out for a diamond duck without facing the ball. While Charlestown's batters were able to push for quick singles and turn singles into twos and twos into threes, Maitland was kept on the backfoot by excellent Magpies fielding finally being dismissed for 71 with three overs to spare. Every time Maitland seemed to be fighting back, Charlestown had the answers running out Matt Trappel for 14 off 19 balls, Josh Callinan for four and Jordan Callinan 16 off 25 balls after Rees' wicket in the first over. Daniel Chillingworth was the best of the Magpies bowlers taking 4-16. Earlier Maitland's Harry King delivered a masterclass in pace bowling to finish with 3-16 from his four overs. Charlestown made it two wins for the day with a 23-run win against Belmont Whips in the second game of the day. The Magpies posted 9/129 and then restricted Whips to 6/106 despite and unbeaten 50 by Joseph Gillard. Maitland recorded their first win in the Summer Bash series with a five-wicket victory against Belmont in game one of the day. Maitland restricted Belmont to 9/103 and then made 5/104 off 17.5 overs.

