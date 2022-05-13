The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Show's 160th, Maitland Young Woman contest, will be celebrated on May 14

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated May 13 2022 - 3:07am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CELEBRATING: Maitland Showground manager Brett Gleeson.

A celebratory dinner to mark the 160th anniversary of Maitland Show will be held on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.