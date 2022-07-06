Maitland flood gates closed as river rises - Millers Forest, Duckenfield residents told move to higher ground

Maitland's flood gates have been closed and sandbagging has started near Maitland Railway Station to manage threatening floodwaters.
The Hunter River at Maitland is tipped to exceed a moderate flood level of 8.90 metres tonight at the Belmore Bridge and reach 10m tomorrow.
SES Incident Controller David Monk, told ABC Radio that level could increase with more rain forecast overnight and flood waters making their way downstream from the Upper Hunter.
The SES has also issued a waring for residents of Millers Forest and Duckenfield to prepare to move to higher ground.
Major flooding at Singleton is expected to rise well above levels that peaked in March 2022, the State Emergency Service said in a statement Wednesday night.
The Hunter River at Singleton may reach around 13.80 metres, as Maitland was struck by flooding, and the river at Bulga reach the highest recorded level since 1952.
The Hunter River at Belmore Bridge, at Maitland, peaked at 7.09 metres around 6pm Monday in a minor flood event, but could reach 10 metres Thursday as renewed rises occur.
Meanwhile, the Hunter River at Raymond Terrace was expected to exceed the minor flood level around 6pm. The river level may reach around 2.70 metres Wednesday evening, the SES said.
Residents have been advised to stay out of rising waters and to seek refuge at higher ground where necessary, move vehicles under cover and away from likely flood areas, and to never drive, ride or walk through flood water.
Further rainfall was forecast for the remainder of Wednesday and into Thursday, before clearing Friday.
The details of this report are developing. It will be updated.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
