The Maitland Mercury
Home/Sport/Cricket

Spinner Dan Willis secures victory for Thornton taking 6-91 against Raymond Terrace

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 23 2022 - 5:01am, first published 1:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An exhausted Dan Willis holds the match ball up after taking 6-91 to ensure Thornton defeated Raymond Terrace on day two of their match at Thornton Oval. Picture supplied.

Spinner Dan Willis took his 200th first grade wicket for Thornton during a marathon, match-winning spell to finish with 6-91 against Raymond Terrace.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.