Extreme Fire Danger rating: Total fire ban in Hunter on Monday

A total fire ban is in place across the Greater Hunter with an extreme Fire Danger Rating for the region today (October 16).
It follows a total fire ban across the Hunter on Sunday.
The Bureau of Meteorology said warm to hot and dry with fresh and gusty west to northwesterly winds are forecast on Monday ahead of a cooler, gusty south to southwesterly change extending from the west and south during the day. Isolated showers or thunderstorms developing across coastal areas in the afternoon and evening.
A maximum temperature of 29 has been forecast for Maitland, Newcastle and Dungog, a top of 28 is expected in Cessnock, Singleton, Raymond Terrace, Scone and Muswellbrook.
The Hunter forecast is for mostly sunny day with slight chance of a shower about the Lower Hunter during this afternoon and early evening.
There is a chance of a thunderstorm near the coast during this afternoon and early evening.
Westerly winds 20 to 30 km/h are expected in the morning increasing to 30 to 45 km/h in the middle of the day then turning southwesterly 25 to 35 km/h in the evening.
An extreme fire danger rating has been declared for Cessnock, Dungog, Lake Macquarie, Maitland, Muswellbrook, Newcastle, Port Stephens, Singleton and the Upper Hunter.
People should report all unattended fires to Triple Zero (000) and stay up to date by visiting www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fnm or by checking the Hazards Near Me NSW app
Residents and visitors are reminded that during a Total Fire Ban you cannot light, maintain or use a fire in the open, or to carry out any activity in the open that causes, or is likely to cause, a fire.
General purpose hot works (such as welding, grinding or gas cutting or any activity that produces a spark or flame) are not to be done in the open.
The NSW RFS strongly recommends you reconsider activities such as such using a tractor or slashing, to help reduce the chance of a fire starting on your property. Under certain conditions, the NSW RFS may issue a Harvest Safety Alert.
The fire service recommends five simple steps to ensure your property is prepared.
