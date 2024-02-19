Homegrown stars Harry Dunn and Monique Krake set to take on state's best

Since debuting as an opening batter at the age of 15, Lorn teenager Harry Dunn has shown he is not the type to be phased by even the most daunting experiences on the cricket field.
So the prospect of captaining a NSW Combined Catholic Colleges team in which most of the players are older than him goes firmly into the exciting challenge category.
That he will be opening the batting against the best Under-19 bowlers from the state is again answered with a positive response: "I'd much rather open than hanging around for my turn to bat."
It's not that Dunn is fearless, it's just the Northern Suburbs junior loves the game and all the challenges it throws at him.
And there will be plenty of those over the three days of the NSW All Schools Cricket Carnival when Maitland hosts NSW CCC, two NSW Combined High School and a Combined Independent Schools team in boys and girls tournaments from February 20-22.
"They haven't released the draw yet, but I'm just hoping we get to play at Lorn Park," Dunn said. "It doesn't get much better than to be able to play for NSW CCC in front of your family on your home ground."
Dunn, who turned 16 in November, is taking good representative form from the 2024 Bradman Cup in Wollongong where he was named in the tournament XI.
He also recently made his first 50 in first grade playing for Norths last month.
Dunn will have plenty of familiar faces in the opposition with former Maitland juniors teammate Harry Scowen, from Muswellbrook, playing for the NSWCHS first XI, which also features Tomaree High's Lucas Vincent and Hunter Sports High cricketers Austin Hiskens, Johan Roser and Harry Campbell.
Hunter Sports High prospects Kel Wilson and Kade Sutton were named in the NSW CHS Second X1.
In other junior cricket news: Billy Ellis and Braxton Smith score tons in big U-15 and U-13 rep cricket wins
On the girls side of the Carnival, Thornton's Monique Krake will be playing for the NSW CHS Second XI.
Krake has had a tremendous summer culminating with playing for Country NSW at the Under-16 Girl's National Cricket Championships in Tasmania.
The 16-year-old was one of the leading pace bowlers at the tournament and the third highest NSW Country and fourth-highest NSW wicket taker at the carnival.
She took eight wickets at an average of 14.74, including best figures of 4-17 against Queensland as NSW Country finished the tournament third behind NSW Metro and champions Victoria.
Krake will be coming up against her Country NSW Under-16 and Central North teammate Caoimhe Bray who is captain of the NSW CCC team. The pair are the only female representatives from the Hunter at the tournament.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.