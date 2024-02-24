Warriors claim minor premiership as Maitland cricket top four is finalised

Kurri Weston Mulbring have claimed the 2023-23 Maitland first grade cricket minor premiership with the top four also decided a week before finals.
The Warriors took the weather out of the equation taking just 16.2 overs on Saturday to defeat second-placed Western Suburbs by seven wickets on day two of their round 17 game at Kurri Central.
In other games, a wash-out on day two of the game between Raymond Terrace and Tenambit Morpeth ended the Bulls' hopes of playing finals and City United and Northern Suburbs booked their semi-finals spots with wins against Thornton and Easts respectively.
Resuming on 0/26, Kurri Weston Mulbring, led by 70 to Steve Abel, posted 3/108 chasing Wests total of 103.
Abel's inning took his first grade season total to 784, just 59 runs short of the old aggregate record of 843 broken by City United's Josh Trappel in January.
Skipper Samuel Dalibozek closed the innings with a four and then a six off the first two balls of the 19th over to record the team's 14th win of the season to go with one tie, one loss and a washed-out game.
Dalibozek finished on 12 not out and Lachy Vasella was 7 not out. Earlier Tyler Power retired on 6 and Jarryd Moore made 11. Jeewan De Silva took 2-19.
With the final round, a one-day game, to be played next Saturday the Warriors on 76 points hold an unassailable 20 point lead from the Plovers (56) with City United (third) and Northern Suburbs (fourth) equal on 50 points.
The only thing that can change in terms of make-up of the final in the last round will be the finishing order of City and Norths and their all-important match-ups in the semi-finals.
City are away to Raymond Terrace, Norths play the Bulls at Morpeth Oval and KWM and Wests have home games against Easts and Thornton respectively.
In a rebuilding phase, Norths fast-tracked their return to finals with a five-wicket win against Easts at King Edward Park on Saturday.
Chasing 211, Norths resumed at 2/14 and posted 5/212 with Matt Sugden top scoring with 60, Harry Dunn, fresh from captaining Catholic Combined Colleges at the NSW All Schools Cricket Carnival in Maitland, made 56, and Caleb Daskalovski and Jordan Callinan finishing unbeaten on 25 and 27 respectively.
Douglas Loth took 2-48 and Tom Lovegrove 2-23 for Easts.
City United made 5/127 chasing Thornton's day-one total of 124 to book their place in the finals with a five-wicket win.
Skipper Matthew Trappel top scored with 37 not out, Josh Trappel made 23 and Todd Francis 22.
Dean Bradford took 3-16 for Thornton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.