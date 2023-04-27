The Maitland Magpies have claimed a vital win to get their Northern NNSW NPL season back on track after beating Lambton Jaffas 2-1 on Wednesday night.
The game between last year's grand finalists was rescheduled after their round one fixture was abandoned after a serious injury to a Jaffas player.
The win means the Magpies have taken four points from their last two matches after Braedyn Crowley scored two goals in three minutes to rescue a draw against Edgeworth on Sunday, April 23.
Crowley scored again on Wednesday night along with co-skipper James Thompson to move the Magpies up to seventh on the NPL ladder.
Maitland were the better side for large periods at Arthur Edden Oval with the Jaffas goalkeeper the busiest player on the field.
Crowley and Flynn Goodman both had shots cleared off the line before Thompson broke the deadlock in the 50th minute.
Rhys Cooper hit the crossbar from a free-kick shortly after and the Magpies should have been out of sight before the Jaffas equalised in the 67th minute.
Things got harder for Maitland when centre-back Will McFarlane was sent-off for a second yellow card.
However Crowley scored in the 81st minute and had another ruled out in the dying stages as the Magpies claimed their first NPL win since early March.
Maitland are at home against Cooks Hill on Saturday, April 29 at 3.30pm for round nine. Cooks Hill are one place behind the Magpies on the ladder. The sides are both on eight points and are separated by goal difference.
A Maitland win would push the side back into finals contention nearing the half-way point of the season.
