Meet Teyah, a sensitive Shar Pei eagerly seeking her forever home.
Teyah has been dreaming of a patient and understanding family who can open up their hearts and give her second chance at life.
This lovely girl prefers a tranquil home - ideally one with older children - a safe haven that she can share with her trusted human companions.
While it might take her some time to warm up to new faces, Teyah promises affection and friendship to those who offer patience and understanding.
Engaging her in activities like treasure hunts and snuffle mats will not only bring Teyah joy, but it will also help her relax and settle into her new surroundings.
She's quite a shy and sensitive soul, and is wary of loud, sudden noises, meaning Teyah will be best suited to a calm and predictable environment.
She would like to meet all of her potential family members first and would prefer to be the only pet in a family with dog experience.
If you're longing to provide this sweet girl with the happy life that she deserves, contact the Hunter shelter at (02) 4939 1555.
You can also meet with Teyah face-to-face, from Tuesdays to Sundays, between 9.30am to 3.30pm.
The shelter is closed on Mondays and public holidays.
