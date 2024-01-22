The Maitland Mercurysport
Herring stars as Maitland Flood smash Kookaburras in T20 Summer Bash

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 22 2024 - 6:31pm, first published 5:09pm
Kurri Weston Mulbring's Ben Herring, pictured playing for the Warriors, made 92 for Maitland Flood in their big T20 Summer Bash win on Sunday.
The Maitland Flood posted a tournament high 6/228 to smash The Kookaburras by 127 runs in round four of the City of Newcastle Summer Bash series at Toronto on Sunday.

