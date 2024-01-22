Herring stars as Maitland Flood smash Kookaburras in T20 Summer Bash

The Maitland Flood posted a tournament high 6/228 to smash The Kookaburras by 127 runs in round four of the City of Newcastle Summer Bash series at Toronto on Sunday.
Kurri Weston Mulbring's Ben Herring set the park alight with a scintillating 11 four and four sixes, combining with Warriors teammate Steve Abel (23) in an opening 41-run stand.
Herring's inning comes after an unbeaten 95 against City United last week, with Abel making 98 for the Warriors against Easts on Saturday.
The runs kept flowing and he shared in an 84-run partnership with Tenambit Morpeth's Tobian Van Den Heever who made 42.
The Bulls' Billy Amas was out for a duck, but Western Suburbs' Shannon Threlfo kept the runs ticking making 42 not out and Thornton's Jamie Krake adding 19 along with Jett Lee six not out.
The Flood's bowlers shared the wickets. Abel backed up with 2-16, Krake 2-14, Van Den Heever 2-26 and Fletcher Cousins picked up 2-4 off one over.
The Flood play Stockton Seagulls in round five at Newcastle No.1 Oval on Tuesday, February 13, at 6pm.
It's been a big senior representative cricket season for Maitland with it's rep team also booking a place in the John Bull Shield grand final against Cessnock.
Steve Abel starred taking five wickets and making 58 in Maitland's big win against Newcastle Suburban Districts Rebels on January 14.
Maitland made 6/221 to defeat Newcastle Suburban by 114 runs in the final round.
Shannon Threlfo top scored with 65, Abel 58 and Tobias Van Den Heever 52.
Abel finished with 5-32 and Jordan Callinan 2-2.
Maitland play Cessnock in the grand final at Lorn Park on Sunday, February 4.
