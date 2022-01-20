sport, cricket, Maitland District Junior Cricket Association, junior cricket

Maitland finished the Macquarie Generation U/15 carnival unbeaten defeating Far North Coast Thunder by 49 runs in the final at King Park, Raymond Terrace, on Thursday. Batting first Maitland made 120 with Will Scanes and Andrew York both scoring 30 and Hayden Lucas 24. Maitland dismissed Thunder for 71 with Will Parkinson taking 3-8 off five overs, Bailey Holstein 2-7 off five and Henry Field 2-9 off three. Earlier in the series Maitland defeated Tamworth and North Coast. Maitland's under-14s produced their best game of the Graeme Malcolm Shield in Newcastle to beat Central Coast by a whopping 132 runs. Charlie Jones with 50 off 45 balls and Harry Dunn 50 off 63 were the stars with the bats as Maitland posted 7/210 in their 40 overs. Both Jones and Dunn retired unbeaten and were joined in the runs by Jack Sullivan who made a quick-fire 28 off just 21 balls. Maitland backed up in the field with a tremendous all-round performance to dismiss Central Coast for 78. Stirling Strachan continued his fine form with the ball to take 3-5 off eight overs, Harry Uren 3-14 off eight and Thomas Long 2-13 off eight. After losing their opening two T20 games, Maitland clicked in the 40-over games beating Parramatta and Central Coast.

