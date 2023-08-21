The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Carrie's Place creates a more welcoming space for staff and clients

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
August 21 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carrie's Place CEO Jayne Clowes (right) with Jess Hopcroft from Dhiiyaan Art (left) who created the artworks for the new spaces. Picture by Laura Rumbel
Carrie's Place CEO Jayne Clowes (right) with Jess Hopcroft from Dhiiyaan Art (left) who created the artworks for the new spaces. Picture by Laura Rumbel

East Maitland homeless service Carrie's Place has unveiled their newly refurbished community hub and wellbeing area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.