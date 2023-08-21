East Maitland homeless service Carrie's Place has unveiled their newly refurbished community hub and wellbeing area.
The community hub which has been a work in progress for the past two years will offer clients a more welcoming and confidential space when they visit the service. Staff at Carrie's Place will also benefit with a new wellbeing area.
Carrie's Place CEO Jayne Clowes said she is exceptionally proud of the space that they've created for clients, visitors and staff.
"When I first joined Carrie's Place the office environment that the staff were working in was not good and I think people's work environment is very important," she said.
The wellbeing area has two rooms, one is a yoga styled room and the other has a chair with calm lighting, as well as a main area with a lounge.
"If staff have just had a really stressful phone call or they're upset about something they've just heard, it's great for them to be able to take five," Ms Clowes said.
The community hub has three consultation rooms, as well as a board room and Ms Clowes said the rooms have all been designed in a trauma informed perspective.
"In one of the rooms we've set up a really nice desk and we'll have a laptop there for clients to use," she said.
In each of the consultation rooms and in the wellbeing area, Aboriginal artworks by Jess Hopcroft from Dhiiyaan Art add vibrancy to the new spaces.
The new spaces were made possible through a grant, as well as sponsorship donations.
"It's been a whole team effort getting this up and running but we love it so much," Ms Clowes said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
